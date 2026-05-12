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'Just a trailer, movie will unfold in second term': From Congress rebel to BJP's northeast face - Himanta Biswa Sarma

Born in Jorhat to noted Assamese poet and novelist Kailash Nath Sarma and literary activist Mrinalini Devi, he earned a master’s degree in political science in 1992 and also a PhD in the same subject.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDA

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