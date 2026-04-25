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Justice will prevail over politics of threat, intimidation: Congress stands behind Pawan Khera

"We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment," Congress said.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsCongressAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa SarmaGuwahati

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