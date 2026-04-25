<p>Congress expressed solidarity with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/assam-cms-wife-passport-row-gauhati-hc-denies-anticipatory-bail-to-pawan-khera-newsalert-3979181">Pawan Khera</a>, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department, holding confidence that justice will prevail over the politics of threat and intimidation. </p> <p>"The entire Indian National Congress stands solidly in solidarity with Pawan Khera, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department. The verdict of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gauhati-high-court">Guwahati High Court </a>is in the process of being challenged in the Supreme Court," Ramesh said in a post on X. "We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment," he said further. </p> <p>The remarks came as the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected Khera's anticipatory bail petition, which was filed on Monday after the Congress leader was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati High Court.</p>.'Truth prevails': BJP jabs at Pawan Khera after Supreme Court stays anticipatory bail.<p>It was moved in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad. </p> <p>Riniki lodged an FIR seeking legal action against Khera for making allegations that she possesses passports of three countries and owns a company in the US, which had invested Rs. 50,000 crores.<br><br>She filed criminal cases against Khera at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>