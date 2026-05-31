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Kaziranga National Park records four-fold increase in tourist footfall in 10 years, sees rise in foreign tourist inflow

Crackdown on poaching of rhinos and introduction of new attractions increased tourist inflow
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsAssamKaziranga National Park

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