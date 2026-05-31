<p>Guwahati: Significant improvement in law and order, elimination of threats like poaching of rhinos and introduction of new attractions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kaziranga-national-park">Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve </a>(KNPTR), the rhino hub in Assam, has pushed tourism so much so that tourist footfall to the national park has recorded four-fold increase in the past 10 years.</p> <p>According to data shared by the park authorities, the total tourist footfall has gone up to 4,68,147 during 2025-26, from 1,55,107 in 2016-17. Most importantly, the number of foreign tourists also increased from 6,682 to 30, 474 during the same period. The number was 17, 693 in the last tourism season in 2024-25. </p> <p>Although Kaziranga had witnessed rise in tourism in the past few years, low inflow of foreign tourists remained a concern for the state government despite significant improvement in law and order situation following peace agreements aimed at ending the state's long problem of militancy. </p>.Orphaned during Assam floods, two rhinos released back in the wild in Kaziranga after 5-year-long care.<p>The director of the park, Sonali Ghosh said visit of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> in 2024 and visits of 60 heads of Mission from several nations during the 'Advantage Assam 2 Investment Summit' in February last year changed the perception of Assam and the Kaziranga outside. </p><p>"The total visitors have increased four times in the last 10 years. What has been remarkable is the increase in foreigner tourists that is now an impressive 4.5 per cent of the total tourists. This trend of tourist inflow continued in the month of May 2026, when 30,850 tourists including 175 foreigners visited Kaziranga," Ghosh said in a note.</p><p>Kaziranga is the world's biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos (2,613 as per 2022 Census) but poaching remained a worry for long. But a constant crackdown since 2016 checked the problem and the park has succeeded in achieving zero poaching target since 2022. Apart from rhinos, Royal Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffalo and eastern swamp deer, popularly called "Big Five," are the major attractions in Kaziranga, a Unesco Natural Heritage Site. </p><p>Ghosh said introduction of innovative initiatives like the bird safari in Panbari range, cycling in Kohora, Panpur jeep safari and boat safari in Biswanath also offered variety to tourists and nature lovers visiting Kaziranga. "These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, has captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination. The Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society-run Ecoshops have been able to showcase curated Kaziranga-related souvenir items and community products that have helped create fond memories for the visitors. New additions like Hemtap Hill trekking in the Silimkhowa village area has also attracted much visitors," added the park director. </p><p>The national park remains closed during the Monsoon season and opens for tourists during October and May.</p> <p><strong>Year--Indian tourists----Foreign tourists-----Total</strong></p><p>2016-17------1,48,425-------6682-------1,55,107</p><p>2024-25-------3,88,871------17,693----4,06,564</p><p>2025-26-------4,37,673------30,474----4,68,147</p>