Lawyer justifies wearing jeans to court, Gauhati High Court dismisses order modification

However, Justice Kalyan Rai Surana dismissed his application giving reasons that if they allow jeans in the court, then soon demands for "torn" or "faded" jeans would arise.

Adding on, Justice Surana said people would ask permission for "black pants" or even "pyjamas".

"If jeans can be worn in court, then the applicant may next ask why he shall not be permitted to appear in court in 'torn' jeans, 'faded' jeans, jeans with 'printed patches', which are considered to be fashionable, or why he should not be allowed to appear in black pants, or black pyjamas merely because the Gauhati High Court rules has not specifically excluded those," he said, as reported by India Today.

The incident took place when the court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition last year. Justice Kalyan Rai Surana had asked the police to "de-court" the lawyer for not being in the mandated attire and adjourned hearing of the petition for a week.

According to the Advocates Act, 1961, all practising lawyers are required to wear a black coat or robe over a white shirt with a neckband while attending or making submissions. The same is also prescribed in the Bar Council of India Rules on Professional Standards.

(With DHNS inputs).