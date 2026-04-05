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Like Zubeen Garg, Congress works to unite people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Rahul alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaZubeen Garg

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