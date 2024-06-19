Local BJP leader presumed beheaded declared prime accused in murder case: Assam Police

Guwahati: Assam Police on Wednesday said contractor and local BJP leader Sunil Gogoi, who was previously presumed beheaded, has been declared as an absconding accused for the murder of his family mason, whose headless body was mistakenly identified as Gogoi's and cremated.

In a twist, the DNA report of the headless and charred body revealed that it did not belong to Gogoi, as claimed by his family, but of Jahangir Hosain, a mason working at the politician's house in Sapatia Chetia village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, DGP G P Singh said.

"It has been scientifically established that the mortal remains bear genetic similarity to the family of Jahangir Hosain, indicating that Hosain was killed and subsequently burnt to conceal his identity," Singh said in a post on X.