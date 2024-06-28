'Mainland Serow', a vulnerable mammal species, spotted in Assam's Raimona National Park

Guwahati: The first photographic evidence of the 'Mainland Serow,' a vulnerable mammal species recognised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has been documented in Assam's Raimona National Park by forest officials and conservationists, an official said.

The photographic evidence of the 'Mainland Serow' was captured twice by forest department personnel and members of the biodiversity group 'Aaranyak' using digital camera traps near the Ganda Bajrum Anti-poaching camp, in the western range of Raimona National Park.

"The discovery of the Mainland Serow in Raimona National Park is good news for biodiversity conservation, and we are thrilled by the finding," said Bhanu Sinha, Divisional Forest Officer of the Kachugaon Forest Division.