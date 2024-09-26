Manas National Park to reopen on September 27

Guwahati: Assam's famed Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists from Friday following the end of the monsoon closure period as mandated by the government of India.

The park will be open for the public six days a week during the 2024-25 ecotourism season Chief Conservator of Forests and Manas Field Director C Ramesh said.

The park will remain closed for visitors every Wednesday throughout the season, in line with efforts to support conservation activities.

Earlier, the Park was scheduled to open for the year 2024-25 for tourists from October one but has been advanced to September 27 to coincide with the World Tourism Day.