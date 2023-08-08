Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Manipur BJP unit urges PM Modi to replace Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces

The memorandum comes two days after Manipur Police filed an FIR against 9 AR for "disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function."
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 14:47 IST

Follow Us

The Manipur unit of BJP has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Assam Rifles 'by any other paramilitary forces permanently' from the state in the interest of the public and also sought his intervention to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest at the earliest.

In a memorandum to Modi, the party's Manipur unit said, "The role of Assam Rifles in regard to the ethnic unrest and in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state has been under considerable criticism and public outrage."

"Since Day 1 of the violence on May 3, Assam Rifles has failed to maintain neutrality so as to restore peace in the state," the party said, adding, "The public anger and protest over Assam Rifles for playing the role of partisanship in this highly delicate and sensitive ethnic unrest continues to be witnessed unabated…the Assam Rifles has been charged by the public for their biased role in tackling the situation."

The memorandum signed by its president A Sharda Devi and vice-president Chidananda recalled the recent incident when Assam Rifles allegedly blocked a team of the state police who were in pursuit of militants who had killed three civilians.

The memorandum comes two days after Manipur Police filed an FIR against 9 AR for "disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 August 2023, 14:47 IST)
India NewsBJPAssamNarendra ModiAssam Rifles

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT