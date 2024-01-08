Militancy almost over, Assam eyes big investments to create jobs for youths

Guwahati: After agreements with almost all insurgent groups, Assam government is trying to attract big investments to create jobs in the state and thereby wean away the state's youths from taking up arms again.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that some big corporate groups have evinced interest to make big investments in the state where industrialisation has still remained in a nascent stage mainly due to long insurgency problems. "We are expecting an announcement soon about big ticket investments ranging between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 crores. Some big groups have shown keen interests after peace has returned to Assam due to the agreements signed with most of the insurgent groups since 2016," Sarma, who became CM in May 2021, said.

"Such big investments are going to be path-breaking for the state," he said.

Sarma said peace accords have been signed with 11 insurgent groups in Assam since 2016 when BJP and its regional allies came to power. Two accords were signed in 2023 including the one with the pro-talks group of Ulfa, the biggest insurgent group, which kept the state troubled for over four decades.

Another faction of the outfit, Ulfa-I, however, has remained out of the peace process. Sarma said he is trying to bring the group to the peace process in order to solve the four-decades-old insurgency problem.

Sarma said as efforts to restore peace in Assam started yielding results, the state's revenue collection also improved over the years and in 2023, it registered an 18 per cent jump. "The increase in tax collection signifies that business activities have increased due to the peace efforts," he said.

Sarma said Tata Electronics have shown interests to set up a large plant in Assam to manufacture semiconductors. "The company is recruiting at least 1,000 science graduates from Assam. They will be trained in Bangalore before they are absorbed in various jobs. This is a very good development for us as youths now want jobs and an atmosphere for business," he said.

Assam's economy is still agriculture-centric with the tea industry being the only major revenue-generating sector. Efforts to woo outside investors did not yield much result as militancy kept the state troubled. Assam now, however, is eyeing investments in manufacturing, IT, tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship, besides a few others, officials in the state industry department said.