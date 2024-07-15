Most Bengali Hindus in Assam refused to take CAA route, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

More than 19.06 lakh applicants were left out of the NRC draft released in August 2019. A little over eight lakh are Bengali Hindus. The NRC list, which was updated with the cut-off date of March 24, 1971, was done to resolve Assam's long-standing issue of "illegal migration", mainly from neighbouring Bangladesh. The cut-off date was decided as per the promises made in the Assam Accord of 1985 that was signed following the six-year-long anti-foreigners movement or the Assam Agitation (1979-1985).