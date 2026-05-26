Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Muslims voluntarily decided not to sacrifice cow during Eid-Al Adha: Assam CM Himanta

Sarma, however, on Tuesday said the drive to clear the government land from illegal settlers and to 'push back' the illegal Bangladeshi migrants would continue.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsAssamEidcow slaughterBeef

Follow us on :

Follow Us