Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Naxalism to be eliminated from India by March 31: Home Minister Amit Shah

'I can rely on the CRPF and say with confidence that we will eliminate the Naxal problem from the country by March 31, 2026,' Shah said.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsAssamChhattisgarhCRPFNaxal

Follow us on :

Follow Us