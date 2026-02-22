Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

NDA seat-sharing in Assam is a 'done deal': CM Himanta Sarma ahead of polls

The elections for the 126-member assembly are expected to take place in March-April. This will be the first election after the delimitation exercise, done in 2023.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElectionsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us