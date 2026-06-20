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Negative travel advisory for Assam lifted by EU except in parts under AFSPA: CM Himanta

EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin informed the Assam chief secretary that the restriction has been lifted from Friday, he said.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaEuropean Union

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