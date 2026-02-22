<p>Guwahati: The new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Guwahati began its commercial operations on Sunday, two months after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>The LGBI airport is one of the eight airports in the country being operated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani Group</a>. </p> .Adani Group commits $100 billion to build AI-ready energy-compute backbone.<p>A statement issued by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, said the commercial operation of the new airport raised the annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million and reinforced Guwahati’s position as the principal aviation gateway to India’s strategic North-Eastern region and the South and Southeast Asia.</p><p>The terminal was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 20, 2025.</p><p>The event was marked by the issuance of a ceremonial boarding pass to the first departing passenger and the arrival of an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai at the new facility. </p><p>Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, beside others attended the event. </p> .<p>Sarma said," I believe with the operationalisation of this new terminal, Assam’s tourism will get a boost. It will be a gamechanger for Assam. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it.”</p><p>Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the Northeastern region’s evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory. </p><p>Designed by acclaimed Indian architect Nuru Karim, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam’s kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and incorporates more than 140 metric tonnes of bamboo. Architectural references to Assam’s bholuka bamboo craftsmanship and the bamboo-based structural traditions associated with the Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh reflect the wider cultural fabric of the North-East.</p> .<p><strong>Traffic growth</strong> </p><p>The AAHL said Guwahati has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing non-metro airports, recording consistent traffic expansion over the past decade. With throughput crossing nine million passengers in recent years, the airport ranks among the country’s top 10 to 12 busiest airports by passenger volume. The expanded 13.1 million capacity provides headroom for route additions, higher aircraft frequencies and international network growth, it said. </p><p>The airport connects 21 domestic destinations and three international routes, including Bangkok, Paro and Singapore and currently handles more than 130 aircraft traffic movements daily. The additional capacity is expected to strengthen Guwahati’s role as a regional hub linking the North-East with mainland India and Southeast Asia.</p>