<p>Guwahati: A video of an American astronaut performing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihu">Bihu </a>aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has drawn applause from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the state celebrates Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year.</p>.<p>The video recently went viral on social media in which Mike Fincke, who is married to an Assamese woman, Renita Saikia, is seen performing Bihu with a traditional 'gamosa' (scarf) around his neck and a Bihu song playing in the background.</p>.<p>Fincke, a veteran of four space flights, had concluded his last flight in mid-January.</p>.TMC accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of poll code violation; files complaint with Election Commission.<p>Sharing the video on X, Sarma wrote: "Bihu in an International Space Station. Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam's culture. It's wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia." 'Bihu Binandia' was a Bihu performance by about 10,000 dancers and other artistes in Guwahati in April 2023, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Fincke had shared a similar video of performing Bihu on ISS during his 2004 flight, though it could not be ascertained when the latest video was shot.</p>.<p>The astronaut was tagged on his Instagram handle by another user, "epicenter_nyc", who uploaded this latest video about two days ago. </p>