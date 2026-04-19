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Video of American astronaut performing Bihu aboard ISS surfaces, Himanta says Assamese culture going global

Fincke, a veteran of four space flights, had concluded his last flight in mid-January.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsAssamastronautHimanta Biswa SarmaTrending

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