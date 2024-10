NIA court frames charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA for anti-CAA stir

Special NIA Judge SK Sharma framed charges against Gogoi under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promotion of enmity), and 153B that deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, his counsel Santanu Borthakur said.