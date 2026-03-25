'No need for campaigns': Why Himanta Biswa Sarma prevails in Assam's Jalukbari?

<p>Guwahati: <em>"Ahise ahise Himanta ahise.... </em>(Himanta has come...)." One of BJP's campaign songs for the April 9 Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam</a> was being played at high decibel more than three hours before<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Himnanta%20Biswa%20Sarma"> Himanta Biswa Sarma's </a>scheduled Ashirbaad Yatra at Adabari, an area in Jalukbari, his constituency since 1996. </p><p>It was around 3 pm on Monday and the crowds inside the Atal Amrit Udyan and outside at the busy AT Road swelled in minutes. Troupes of Bihu (traditional Assamese dance) and Bagrumba (Bodo dance), men and women in traditional attire, lined up the street as beats of the dhols (drums) charged up the atmosphere. "Please clear the road," came the announcement as BJP workers and Sarma's supporters blocked one side of the road. With BJP flags in their hands, many even danced to the tunes of another number, <em>akou ebar BJP sorkar...</em>(BJP government, once again). </p><p>"Dada does not need to campaign here," Parikshit Das, a BJP worker, clad in saffron, told <em>DH</em> as he struggled to control the crowd. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?.<p>"The benefits the people here have got from his schemes speaks for him. Dada is a family member for everyone in Jalukbari."</p><p>"<em>Ahise ahise mama ahise</em>... (maternal uncle has come....)," another number was played. </p><p>Himanta, 57, who is seeking the mandate as MLA from Jalukbari for the sixth straight term, is affectionately addressed as mama (maternal uncle). The crowd roared in loud cheer as Sarma's cavalcade reached Adabari and took right towards Pandu, an area dominated by the Bengali Hindus. </p><p>Jalukbari, with over two lakh voters, has mixed population. "Dada has not deprived anyone from the benefits of his schemes. Every eligible woman has been given monthly Rs. 1,250 under the Orunodoy scheme. Those who are not eligible has either got government jobs, contracts or other benefits. Also look at the roads and basic amenities here. All these became possible because of him," said Mistun Barman, a Bengali woman BJP worker as she marched behind Himanta's vehicle towards Pandu. Ranjita Kalita, an Assamese and Namita Chetri, a Nepali, was all praise for free education to the girl children. "Education of our daughters became possible because of mama's scheme," both said in unison. </p><p>Suddenly, it started to rain but did not dampen the spirit as the crowd sprayed flower petals, many offered gamosas (traditional Assamese towel) and garlands at several places as Himanta waved at the crowd from the roof of his SUV. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Himanta, Dilip Saikia reach out to leaders threatening to contest as Independents.<p>Kasem Ali, a Muslim BJP worker, stood with a party flag. "I have been with dada since 2001, when he was in Congress. I also joined BJP, when he shifted in 2015. I have seen his support base grow due to his love and work for the people of Jalukbari," he said. </p><p>When asked about Himanta's alleged anti-Muslim acts such as the evictions, Ali said, "We have not faced any problem. Whatever he is doing, those are against the Bangladeshis."</p><p>During the nearly four-kilometer-long yatra, between Adabari and Gotanagar, Sarma's cavalcade had to stop multiple times due to the crowds. Sarma even got down more than once, hugged many known to him for long. </p><p>In the 2021 polls, Sarma defeated his Congress rival Ramen Borthakur by a margin of more than one lakh. Himanta received more than 78% votes. </p><p>Sarma's popularity and strong support base has even prevented the Opposition camp from fielding a strong candidate, this time too. </p><p>Himanta began his poll battle in Jalukbari in 1996 with a defeat against Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, former home minister in Asom Gana Parishad government. Sarma defeated Phukan in the 2001 polls and has remained unbeaten since then. </p>