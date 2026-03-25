Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'No need for campaigns': Why Himanta Biswa Sarma prevails in Assam's Jalukbari?

Himanta, 57, who is seeking the mandate as MLA from Jalukbari for the sixth straight term, is affectionately addressed as mama (maternal uncle).
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 03:55 IST
India NewsAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us