Not going for ticket, says ex-Union minister from Assam after meeting Amit Shah over issues with delimitation

He also ruled out going back to being the chairman of the state food corporation. “Shah and other senior leaders have been working for the sangathan for so long, he knows what I am talking about. There’s no question of taking back the position,” Gohain said. There has been sustained speculation that Gohain might contest from the newly-formed Kaziranga constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gohain’s disgruntlement had brought forward the infighting within the Assam unit of the BJP, with older leaders of the party reportedly being miffed with newer entrants to the party being given plum positions. Apart from Gohain, former union minister Ramen Deka, too, had met the party leadership over a similar complaint.

Dismissing reports of infighting, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told reporters in Delhi that after Gohain was unsuccessful in getting an appointment with BJP leaders, he gave Shah’s phone number to Gohain. “He must air his grievances with the leadership and they will take a call. It is incorrect to say that there is an old-vs-new conflict in the BJP. Two of us chief ministers (former CM Sarbananda Sonowal and him) were from outside the party, would we be leading the state if there was an issue,” Sarma had said.