Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'Not right person to be in CM's chair': Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta Biswa Sarma for disclosing children's details amid 'Pak agent' allegations

The Assam CM said, "I was in Singapore with a proposal to invest in Assam. At that time, this photo went viral, showing Assam's MP Gaurav Gogoi taking some youth to the Pakistan Embassy."
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us