'Nothing but a call to genocide': Opposition lashes out at Assam's BJP over Himanta's 'point-blank' video

The Assam BJP unit removed the post from its handle, as a furore erupted over the video that purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking aim with a rifle and symbolically firing at two people, who are depicted as from the minority community, with a caption “point-blank shot”.