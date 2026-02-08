'Nothing but a call to genocide': Opposition lashes out at Assam's BJP over Himanta's 'point-blank' video
The Assam BJP unit removed the post from its handle, as a furore erupted over the video that purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking aim with a rifle and symbolically firing at two people, who are depicted as from the minority community, with a caption “point-blank shot”.
The @BJP4India Assam has committed a UAPA offence and is guilty of clear incitement to violence. Can’t get away with deleting the ad. Also attracts 152, 156 and 192 BNS. Exemplary punishment must be given in this case.
The BJP Assam Pradesh X handle posted one of the most hate driven, targeted video titled ‘Point Blank Shot’ , after outrage it went on to delete the post but was there long enough for many people to download it&spread further. Shamelessly EC will ignore this vilest form of hate…
A video posted on the official Assam BJP X handle on Saturday shows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically shooting at Muslims at point-blank range, with captions such as “point blank shoot,” thereby intensifying the hate campaign against Bengali-origin Muslims… pic.twitter.com/24bGb1i8lN