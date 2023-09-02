Number of medical colleges in Assam will go up to 21 by 2026-27, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma said that while there are 12 medical colleges in Assam at present, the government is undertaking the construction of nine more medical colleges. By 2026-27, Assam will have 21 medical colleges, he said, informing that the construction of Tinsukia Medical College will be completed this year and medical colleges at Charideo and Biswanath Chariali will be dedicated to the service of the people by next year. The CM said that the construction of two other medical colleges in the Sivasagar and Karimganj districts will be undertaken this year. He said steps would be taken to build another medical college at Goalpara next year.

The chief minister said that in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Assam was 726. The same at present has increased to 1,500 with the increase in the number of medical colleges. The number of seats in postgraduate courses has also increased from 395 to 722 so far, he said, adding that the number of seats would be increased to 1,000 in the next two to three years.