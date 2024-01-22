Nyay yatra: Cong questions naming 'security personnel, others' in Jorhat FIR

A suo motu FIR was registered at Jorhat Sadar police station on January 18 for alleged route deviation by the yatra as it moved through the main town.

Addressing a press conference here, party in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh said, "I was present at the 'padyatra' (foot march) that day. There were a large crowd in the area and when we reached a trijunction, we proceeded on a straight road.

"If anyone broke any barricade, it was politicians like me, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Borah, Debarata Saikia. Why has the FIR been lodged in the name security personnel, workers?" he questioned.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, reading out a part of the FIR, said it named KB Byju and 'unknown others' of instigating others to break police barricade and proceed.|