Old central jail campus in Assam's Guwahati turned into botanical garden

Its precincts once housed dreaded militants and hardcore criminals. The 36 bigha land in the heart of the Assam capital, where Guwahati Central Jail was situated till 2012, has been turned into a botanical garden with 85,000 plants of over 230 species of indigenous trees.

The botanical garden, which also has 2.58 acres of water bodies, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. A space of around 2.08 acres has been dedicated to medicinal plants in the new botanical garden.

“After the jail was shifted from here to Lokhra, it was initially decided that a shopping mall would be constructed on the vacant land. But after the BJP government came to power in 2016, a decision was reached that instead of a shopping mall, a public park and garden should be built on the land,” Sarma said.