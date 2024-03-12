Only those left out in NRC may apply for citizenship under CAA in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NRC confusion:

More than 19.06 lakh people were left out of the final draft of the NRC released in August 2019. More than 3.30 crore people had applied for inclusion in the NRC list, which was being updated with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date to solve Assam's long problem of immigration. Those proving with documents that they or their forefathers lived in Assam on or before March 24, 1971 and proved their linkage were included in the "final draft" of the NRC.

But the Register General of India, the nodal agency for update of the NRC under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is yet to release the final NRC list. Those left out of the NRC have also not yet been officially informed about the reasons leading to their exclusion.

As per the guidelines of the NRC, those failing to make it to the final draft can move the Foreigner Tribunals and later courts (upto Supreme Court) to prove their Indian citizenship. But release of the rules for implementation of the CAA by the Centre (on March 11) before the process for appeal in the tribunals has caused confusion among those left out of the NRC draft. Petitions are also pending in the Supreme Court against the cut-off-date of the NRC. The office of the NRC co-ordinators even submitted a petition in the Supreme Court seeking reverification of the 2019 "final draft" of the NRC.