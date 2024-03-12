Only those left out in NRC may apply for citizenship under CAA in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Countering the claims by anti-CAA agitators in Assam that lakhs of Hindu Bangladeshis would get Indian citizenship through the CAA, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that only those left out of the NRC in Assam might apply for citizenship under the CAA.
"The number of people applying for citizenship under the CAA will be very less. Only those who were left out of the NRC may apply for citizenship. If a single person newly comes and get Indian citizenship through the CAA, I will be the first person to resign," Sarma told reporters in Sivasagar, a district dominated by the indigenous people.
NRC confusion:
More than 19.06 lakh people were left out of the final draft of the NRC released in August 2019. More than 3.30 crore people had applied for inclusion in the NRC list, which was being updated with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date to solve Assam's long problem of immigration. Those proving with documents that they or their forefathers lived in Assam on or before March 24, 1971 and proved their linkage were included in the "final draft" of the NRC.
But the Register General of India, the nodal agency for update of the NRC under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is yet to release the final NRC list. Those left out of the NRC have also not yet been officially informed about the reasons leading to their exclusion.
As per the guidelines of the NRC, those failing to make it to the final draft can move the Foreigner Tribunals and later courts (upto Supreme Court) to prove their Indian citizenship. But release of the rules for implementation of the CAA by the Centre (on March 11) before the process for appeal in the tribunals has caused confusion among those left out of the NRC draft. Petitions are also pending in the Supreme Court against the cut-off-date of the NRC. The office of the NRC co-ordinators even submitted a petition in the Supreme Court seeking reverification of the 2019 "final draft" of the NRC.
Under the CAA, non-Muslims who had migrated to India till December 2014 due to "persecution" in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan can apply for Indian citizenship. But agitators in Assam claim that this would allow a large number of Bengali Hindus, who had migrated to Assam earlier, to get Indian citizenship, and thereby reduce the indigenous people into a minority in their own state.
Online process:
Sarma said that the agitators, who have been claiming that lakhs of people from neighbouring Bangladesh would get Indian citizenship, will have to answer once the process for online enrollment of the applicants under the CAA is over. "Everything will be done online and the data of the applicants will remain in the public domain. Then people will easily come to know the number of the people applying for Indian citizenship under the CAA," Sarma said.
Sarma also asked the agitators to fight the case against the CAA in the Supreme Court as it was made a law in 2019, instead of protesting on the streets, destroying public properties and creating disturbance.
(Published 12 March 2024, 08:04 IST)