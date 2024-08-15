Oppn demands Himanta Biswa Sarma's resignation after seizure of 'bomb-like substances' on I-Day in Assam

Guwahati: With the seizure of "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted 24 bombs across Assam, the opposition on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "total failure" of his government.

On the other hand, Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, requested ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua to come to the negotiation table to discuss their problems and demands.

"Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development," Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said in a post on X.