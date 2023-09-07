Home
Homeindiaassam

Over 50 detained for 'biting' police personnel in Assam village

Several policemen were injured in the attack.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 17:35 IST

Over 50 people were detained on Thursday after a group of villagers attacked a police team by "biting" them, injuring several personnel, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at Bongalmara's No 2 Ahmedpur village on Wednesday night when the team went there to search for another accomplice of an alleged drug peddler, who was earlier arrested.

"As soon as the police unit arrived, the family members of the arrested person attacked the police. Most of them bit the personnel," he said.

Several policemen were injured in the attack, the officer said.

"The attackers managed to free the arrested accused, who fled from the place. In the morning, a large police team led by Lakhimpur SP launched a manhunt in the area," he said.

More than 50 people were detained, and all of them have been kept at different police stations and outposts, the officer said.

(Published 07 September 2023, 17:35 IST)
