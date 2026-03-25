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Panic buying of fuel in parts of Assam even as govt claims no shortage

Long queues were seen in front of the petrol pumps as people tried to fill the tanks of their vehicles, anticipating a shortage of fuel.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsAssamfuel

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