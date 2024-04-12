Paresh Baruah should return with due respect, says brother Bikul Baruah

"The peace process, however, should not be hurried and all aspects must be taken into account in the interest of the state and its people", Baruah said.

The ULFA(I) chief's primary demand is Assam's 'sovereignty' which Sarma had said he cannot discuss as a chief minister, having taken the oath of office on the country's constitution.

Baruah had left home in 1979 when the younger sibling was a student of Class 8 and the latter has fond memories of his football-playing elder brother taking him to several matches played at different parts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts as a railway employee.