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Pawan Khera fled to Hyderabad after daring Assam Police to arrest him: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

An Assam Police team had earlier in the day visited the Delhi residence of Khera for questioning him in connection with the case.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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