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Pawan Khera grilled for over 10 hours in Guwahati over case filed by Assam CM Himanta's wife

Khera said he was asked to appear again before the crime branch on Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:46 IST
CongressIndiaAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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