Peace accord 'shameful', political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I)

Regarding missing ULFA leaders and cadres during security operations, including 'Operation All Clear' in Bhutan, the rebel leader said, "Those who have signed the accord had an opportunity to ask about them (the missing militants), whether they are dead or alive, and if so their whereabouts.' 'They should have firmly exerted their right to know the details... but when they do not have any ideals left, they will not have the courage to ask these questions," Barua added.