PETA seeks ban on buffalo, Bulbul fights in Assam; Gauhati HC fixes Feb 1 for hearing

Guwahati: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has approached the Gauhati High Court seeking a ban on traditional buffalo and Bulbul bird fights, which were restarted in Assam after a gap of nine years.

Filing two separate writ petitions (WP(C) No: 466/2024 and 468/2024), PETA India alleged numerous violations of the central law in the conduct of these events and submitted their investigations into these two types of fights in Assam.

In its first hearing on Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice Manish Choudhury heard both the sides and fixed February 1 as the next date for the two linked petitions.

The petitions were filed against the Assam government, represented by the chief secretary, commissioner and secretary of the home and political department, and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

"Buffaloes and Bulbuls are gentle animals, who feel pain and terror, and don't want to be forced into bloody fights in front of jeering crowds.

"PETA India hopes the Gauhati High Court will recognise that this cruelty is a clear violation of central law and prohibit these violent fights," PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol said in a statement.

The petitions to the HC pointed out that the buffalo and Bulbul fights violate the Constitution of India, The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and several judgments of the Supreme Court of India.

"PETA India also notes that such fights are inherently cruel, cause immeasurable pain and suffering to the animals forced to participate, and contradict the tenets of ahimsa (non-violence) and compassion, which are integral to Indian culture and tradition.