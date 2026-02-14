<p>Guwahati: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a>'s Dibrugarh district.</p>.<p>Modi took off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37.</p>.<p>The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, which was inaugurated by the PM, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.</p>.Modi witnesses special Indian Air Force aerial show at emergency landing facility in Assam.<p>The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said.</p>.<p>The PM was received at the ELF by Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma"> Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other ministers of the Assam cabinet.</p>.<p>After landing on the runway, Modi drove to the venue nearby from where he witnessed an aerial display of IAF fighter and transport aircraft along with helicopters.</p>.'Removing symbols of colonial legacy: PM Modi at Seva Teerth inaugural event, hails new buildings as important milestones .<p>The PM was seen waving to the huge crowd that had gathered at the venue to witness the historic event.</p>.<p>Modi was welcomed with a traditional ‘Muga gamosa’ (scarf), and felicitated by Sarma with the Assamese 'Japi' (headgear) and a portrait of the last Chutia queen Sati Sadhini, along with a memento from the IAF by the Air Chief Marshal.</p>.<p>“It is with great honour that I welcome Adarniya @narendramodiji to Assam. Each visit of Pradhan Mantriji is marked by historic achievements for Assam as the state takes huge leaps towards being an #AtalAvichalAgragami Assam,” the CM posted on X. </p>