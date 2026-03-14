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PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar on second day of Assam visit

The 166-km four-lane corridor will considerably enhance connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 03:46 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 03:46 IST
India NewsAssamPM ModiSilchar

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