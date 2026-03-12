PM Modi to visit Assam on March 13-14, inaugurate & flag-off projects worth Rs 47,800 cr

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/dmk-infamous-for-its-scientific-corruption-model-in-tamil-nadu-pm-modi-3928663"> Narendra Modi</a> will visit Assam for two days beginning Friday, during which he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,800 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.</p><p>During his first day of the visit on March 13, the prime minister will perform bhoomi poojan, lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar around 1.30 pm.</p><p>Later in the day, around 5 pm in Guwahati, he will perform bhoomi poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth around Rs 19,680 crore, an official statement said.</p><p>On March 14, around 10.45 am, the prime minister will perform bhoomi poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.</p>.<p>Modi will perform bhoomi poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore in Kokrajhar.</p><p>Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi will perform bhoomi poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.</p><p>These projects will help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility, the statement said.</p><p>Modi will lay the foundation stone of a periodic overhauling (POH) workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.</p><p>He will also flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the Northeast region. These include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express providing direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and southern India, and the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.</p><p>In Guwahati, the prime minister will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community.</p><p>Secure land ownership is expected to improve housing security, enable better access to institutional credit and welfare schemes, and promote long-term social and economic mobility, the statement said.</p><p>Modi will also release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, under which eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.</p><p>He will dedicate to the nation the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project located in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region and ensure reliable power supply to households, farmers and industries.</p><p>The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited.</p><p>The project will facilitate the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA by enabling the evacuation of additional petroleum products.</p><p>Major railway electrification projects will be dedicated to the nation by the prime minister, including the Rangiya-Murkongselek rail line electrification (558 km) built at a cost of around Rs 420 crore and the Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh rail line electrification (571 km) built at a cost of about Rs 1,180 crore, Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari rail lines, built at a cost of around Rs 650 crore.</p><p>These projects will enable faster, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable train operations while improving connectivity across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley regions.</p><p>In the waterways sector, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat in Biswanath district and Neamati in Jorhat district.</p><p>He will also perform bhoomi poojan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, which will serve as a premier maritime training and research hub for the Northeast region. The prime minister will also inaugurate the approach road connecting Pandu Jetty to NH-27.</p><p>Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Ropeway project connecting Kamakhya Railway Station to the Kamakhya temple.</p><p>Planned under a public-private partnership model using advanced Monocable Detachable Gondola technology, the ropeway will have the capacity to carry around 17,000 passengers per day.</p><p>The project will reduce travel time and provide a comfortable, environment-friendly transportation option for pilgrims while helping decongest city roads.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati. The mall is envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the northeastern region, featuring permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods from Assam and other states.</p><p>In Silchar, the prime minister will perform the bhoomi poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane High-Speed Corridor in Northeast India.</p><p>The 166-km corridor, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam. The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours, boosting economic growth and cross-border trade in the region.</p><p>The prime minister will also perform bhoomi poojan for an elevated corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase-I).</p><p>Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district.</p>