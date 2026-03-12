Menu
PM Modi to visit Assam on March 13-14, inaugurate & flag-off projects worth Rs 47,800 cr

On the first day, the PM will lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Kokrajhar and Guwahati.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 14:19 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 14:19 IST
