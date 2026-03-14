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PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar

The PM took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, the first of its kind in the Northeast.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 03:46 IST
India NewsAssamPM ModiSilchar

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