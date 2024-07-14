Police complaint filed against Assam minister for 'illegally' administering injections to animals

"There is a danger to the livestock if they are treated by inexperienced and unauthorised persons. It is also a punishable offence as per law," he said in the complaint filed at Golaghat Police Station.

Bora on July 12 shared several photographs on X and said in a post that the government took the initiative of providing mobile veterinary services and timely vaccination of livestock for the benefit of farmers across the state.

"Considering the recent flood situation, a vaccination drive of livestock and veterinary service campaign was launched today at Bongkuwal village in Bokakhat constituency, to protect animals from diseases and provide free vaccination & treatment to the affected animals in the area," he had said.

Out of the four photographs, Bora was seen in two administering injections to a goat and a cow in Bongkuwal village in Bokakhat constituency. These photographs, especially the one with the cow, went viral on social media criticising the minister.

When contacted, a senior official of Golaghat Police Station told PTI that they received the complaint but no FIR was registered yet.

"We have forwarded it to the local police station where the incident took place. They will decide about filing the FIR," he added.