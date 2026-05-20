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'Politicising' Zubeen Garg's death backfired on Congress-led Oppn in Assam polls: Himanta Sarma

Giving justice to Zubeen Garg within 100 days of government formation was a 'guarantee' by the Congress.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressAssamOppositionHimanta Biswa SarmaZubeen Garg

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