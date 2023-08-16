Home
Assam

President approves Assam delimitation

Assam CM Sarma called the approval 'a significant milestone in the history of Assam.'
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 11:16 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the president has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam.

Sarma called the approval "a significant milestone in the history of Assam".

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had last Friday published the final order for delimitation in Assam by reserving three more Assembly constituencies for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and one more for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) while nomenclature of at least 19 Assembly constituencies was also revised.

The commission, however, retained the total number of Assembly seats at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14.

(Published 16 August 2023, 11:16 IST)
