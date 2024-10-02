Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils four bio-gas units in Assam

<p>Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick-started the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.</p>.<p>The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants across the country, which Modi presided over virtually from New Delhi, aimed at promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.</p>.PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 'gaushala' with bio CNG plant in Gwalior.<p>The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.</p>.<p>Oil India Ltd, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through Public Sector Unit (PSU) investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, a company statement said.</p>