<p>New Delhi: Ahead of candidate selection in poll-bound Assam, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> on Saturday met grassroots workers from the state and took feedback from them on the potential candidates.</p>.<p>Several workers from the block and district units gave their feedback to the party general secretary and other members of the screening committee.</p>.'Highest number of cases a badge of honour': Priyanka Gandhi says Congress is on the 'right track'.<p>Gandhi is also the head of the Congress Screening Committee for Assam.</p>.<p>The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge for Assam Congress, Jitendra Singh, PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, and CLP leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia.</p>.<p>Sources said Gandhi met several of the grassroots workers during her two-day visit to the state and met a few remaining here.</p>.<p>The first meeting of the screening committee for Assam would be held early next week, where party candidates for the polls would be discussed and finalised.</p>.<p>Lok Sabha MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Imran Masood, along with Sirivella Prasad, have been made members of the Assam screening committee.</p>.<p>Assam Assembly Polls are slated in April, and the Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP after a decade. </p>