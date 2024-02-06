Pune diamond trader found murdered in five-star hotel in Guwahati; couple from Kolkata arrested

Guwahati: A diamond and car trader hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, who allegedly blackmailed his "former girlfriend," was found murdered inside a five-star hotel in Guwahati on Monday, police here said on Tuesday.

Guwahati police commissioner, Diganta Barah told reporters on Tuesday that the crime was committed on Monday afternoon and the accused, a couple from Kolkata, were caught at around 6pm, while they were on their way to the LGBI airport in Guwahati.

The victim, who was found murdered with a pool of blood inside his room on the ninth floor of Radisson Blu hotel, has been identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble, 44, a resident of Shastrinagar, Pune. The accused, Anjali Shaw, 25 and Vikash Kumar Shaw, 23, hail from Howrah in Kolkata, police said.

Police said interrogation of the accused and investigation so far revealed that Sandeep and Anjali were in a relationship since September last year when they came in touch in Kolkata airport. Anjali works as a store manager in a restaurant in the airport.

"Their relationship grew and they even spent nights in hotels in Kolkata and Pune. During such intimate encounters, Kamble took photographs of such intimate moments. The victim also used to send expensive gifts to the girl," police said.