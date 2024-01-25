Rahul, booked by Assam police, ups the ante, directs party to defeat CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026 Assembly polls

Local unit leaders said that the Yatra has re-energised the state unit, which had carried out a Yatra of its own last year while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was unfolding. The infighting among local leaders that whispers that some of them are close to Himanta have now been put to rest, a local leader said.

“The state PCC chief Bhupen Bora ended up with a bloody nose after an attack by BJP protesters, and neither he or Gaurav Gogoi have minced any words for the CM,” the local leader said.

The Congress was in power in the state from 2001 to 2016 with Tarun Gogoi as chief minister; in 2016 the BJP was voted to power for the first time with union minister Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM. The party was voted back to power in 2021, with Himanta at the helm, who was with the Congress till 2015 and was a key hand in the Gogoi dispensation.