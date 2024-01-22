Rahul Gandhi asked not to hold street-corner meeting and padyatra in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam): Morigaon district commissioner on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from holding a street-corner meeting and a padayatra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district.

"On the basis of intelligence inputs, the district administration apprehends the involvement of miscreants who may try to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the district by indulging in anti-social activities taking advantage of two major events happening on the same day— The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha— simultaneously'', district commissioner Devashis Sarma said in a letter to the Congress functionaries.