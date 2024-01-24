Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR has been registered here on the charge of instigating violence, will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The Assam police suo motu registered the FIR against Gandhi and several other leaders for "wanton acts of violence" here during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday.

The former Congress leader said the BJP-ruled Assam government could file "as many cases as it can", but he cannot be intimidated. ''We have filed an FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation and he (Gandhi) will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme at Nazira in Sibsagar district.

The Lok Sabha elections are due within a few months in the country.