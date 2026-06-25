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Rescued from 'traffickers', endangered golden langurs released back into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Assam

Announcing the release on Wednesday, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the endangered primate species were released following the scientific rescue and monitoring norms.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:11 IST
India NewsAssamWild life

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