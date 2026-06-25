Rescued from 'traffickers', endangered golden langurs released back into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Assam

<p>Guwahati: Seven golden langurs, rescued from a suspected international gang of wildlife traffickers recently, were released back into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park situated in western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam's </a>Bodoland region.</p><p>Announcing the release on Wednesday, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the endangered primate species were released following the scientific rescue and monitoring norms. </p><p>"Their return to the wild is a testament to the coordinated efforts of everyone involved in their rescue and rehabilitation. This also sends a strong message to wildlife criminals that Assam has zero tolerance for poaching and wildlife trafficking," Mallabaruah added.</p>.Environment activists raise concerns over decisions affecting Asiatic lions, their habitat.<p>The rescued primates were among eight endangered golden langurs recovered during an anti-trafficking operation conducted by the Special Task Force of Assam Police in Chirang district, on June 20. One of the rescued langurs did not survive despite efforts by the forest and veterinary workers. Nine members of an alleged international wildlife trafficking network including a Bangladeshi national were arrested. </p><p>Golden Langurs, is a Schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is listed among the world's most endangered primates.</p><p>Following their rescue, the surviving langurs were placed under the care of wildlife experts and veterinary teams who monitored their health and behaviour before determining they were fit for release.</p><p>The animals have now been reintroduced into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, a biodiversity-rich protected area spread across Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Covering over 316 square kilometres, the national park forms part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve and serves as a crucial habitat for several rare and endangered species, including the Golden Langurs. </p><p>"Together, we remain committed to safeguarding Assam's natural heritage and ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving ecosystem and healthy wildlife populations," said the forest minister.</p>