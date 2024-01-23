JOIN US
india assam

Rhino killed in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Forest staff of Maklung anti-poaching camp under the park's eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty detected the carcass of an adult female rhino on Monday.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 08:50 IST

Guwahati: An adult female rhino was killed allegedly by poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, an official said on Tuesday.

Forest staff of Maklung anti-poaching camp under the park's eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty detected the carcass of an adult female rhino on Monday.

The horn of the dead rhino was found missing, the official said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, he said, adding that the forest and police departments have jointly intensified the search operation.

Senior forest and police officers are camping in the area, the official added.

(Published 23 January 2024, 08:50 IST)
