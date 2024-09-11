Rohingya, Chin refugees from Myanmar on hunger strike inside foreigner transit camp in Assam

Fears deportation to conflict-torn Myanmar:

The protesters say many of them have already spent their jail terms as per Indian law for illegal migrants but are still being detained. They have been demanding for shifting to a camp run by UNHCR in New Delhi and facilitating resettlement in a third country. They are against deportation to Myanmar due to the ongoing conflict and ethnic cleansing, particularly in Rakhine state.

Senior officials of prisons and home department in Assam rushed to the camp, situated about 100km West of Guwahati, and talked to the protesters on Tuesday. But they refused to break the hunger strike without an assurance from the government.

Director of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, Sabber Kyaw Min on Wednesday told DH that the Rohingya refugees included 28 women and 28 children. "They are genocide vicitms in Myanmar. Most of them have completed the jail term and India should release them. So they should be allowed to live in the refugee camps run by the UNHCR and should not be forcefully deported to Myanmar as conflict is still on there. India has provided shelters to many such refugees on humanitarian grounds and we urge the government of India to coordinate with UNHCR to find a durable solution, including third party resettlement for these refugees, who have already suffered too much," Min said.